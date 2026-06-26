Silver Palace is hosting another beta test called Dichotomy, with signs-ups now open

Silver Palace is set to host another beta test

This one's called Dichotomy and introduces the male protagonist

It also promises more fluid combat

I'm not sure exactly when the trend started, but we've reached a point where referring to a beta test as such is no longer in vogue. Take Silver Palace, for example. The latest pre-release play test is called Dichotomy, with sign-ups available now until July 16th. Perhaps it's simply to give it more gravitas because, to be fair, it is a very cool word.

As for what the definitely-not-a-beta-test contains, it introduces the male protagonist, letting us get to know him a little better. Alongside that, you can expect a whole new cast of characters and a more fleshed-out storyline. That will include additional areas in Silvernia to check out with more activities to sink your teeth into. It promises improved performance for anyone who's dipped their toe in before, too. Specifically, the developers have tweaked the combat slightly in a bid to make it more enjoyable.

Dichotomy, my dear Watson

The bad news for us mobile folk is that the beta test (dang, I forgot the conceit) is only available on PC, meaning we'll have to wait a little longer to see how it plays on phones. Still, that doesn't mean we can't hop in and see what it's like, right? If you are interested, head over to the official Silver Palace website to throw your name in the hat.

If you're unfamiliar with Silver Palace, it's an open-world RPG where you play as a detective who also happens to be pretty handy in a scrap. That means you can expect to cut about solving mysteries while bopping anyone on the head who isn't willing to play ball. Of course, it's an open-world anime-styled game in 2026, so you'll assemble a team to fight alongside rather than battling alone.

Personally, I'm a fan of the aesthetic, and based on the latest trailer, it brings a slightly darker tone to the table compared to many open-world gacha RPGs. Whether it does enough to stand out beyond aesthetics remains to be seen, but I'm certainly intrigued.