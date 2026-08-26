Arknights: Endfield wins the People's Choice Award at the 2026 MGAs

All the way back in July, we opened voting for the Pocket Gamer People's Choice Awards 2026, handing it over to you to decide the best game of the year. And yesterday, we revealed who you voted for during our fancy MGA ceremony at Gamescom. With many excellent choices, Arknights: Endfield was deemed your worthy winner, with honourable mentions for Neverness to Everness and Racing Master.

Undoubtedly a worthy winner, Arknights: Endfield took a series that was chugging along nicely in the tower defence scene and blew it up by switching over to the action RPG realm. Developer Gryphline has kept it fresh with frequent updates and new characters, too, which always helps keep something in people's minds.

And if you're interested in the other categories, the winners were:

Best Advertising & UA Service – adjoe

Best Game Innovation – Pixel Flow

Best Analytics/Data Tool – Sensor Tower

Webstore of the Year – Supercell Store

Audiovisual Excellence – Arknights: Endfield

Best Support Tool – AmberMark by Amber

Best Development Partner – Amber

Best Web Game – Imagine Island

Best Developer – Loom Games

Best Payment Service Provider - Appcharge and Xsolla (Joint winners!)

Rising Star Winner: Kübra Gündo?an (Loom Games)

Best Use of IP or Licence - Free Fire x NARUTO SHIPPUDEN Chapter 2: Ninja War

Best Marketing Campaign - Jackpot Party x Carnival: Cruise A Day (SciPlay)

Best Trending AppGallery Game – Petal Paws

Leading App Store Experience – Huawei AppGallery

Best Indie Developer – Tech Tree Games

Company Culture Champion – Scopely

Best Forever Franchise – Monopoly Go! (We've got dice links!)

Best Use of AI – Meshy

Best Publisher – Scopely

Game of the Year – Pixel Flow

Mobile Legends - María Sayans

Thank you to each and every one of you who voted in this year's People's Choice Awards. We'll see you again in 2027, when we next pass the buck to you because the decision is always too difficult.