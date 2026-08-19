Silver Palace passes 10 million pre-registrations with detective cases and horse racing

Silvernia may need a larger front desk

Ten million registrations

Detective-themed exploration

PC and mobile launch

Just to put it into context, ten million is enough to fill Wembley Stadium more than 100 times. Silver Palace may struggle to fit that many detectives into Silvernia, especially once somebody parks a horse in the doorway.

Elementa Games says its Unreal Engine 5-powered open-world action RPG has crossed the milestone after concluding the recent Dichotomy beta. Silver Palace is coming to PC and mobile, although a launch date has not been announced yet. Its female protagonist was only properly shown last month, so the drip-feed continues.

The beta offered a fresh stretch of the story, an updated combat system and more of Silvernia to explore. You could search its new city areas for treasure, solve puzzles and poke around interactive elements as part of the detective-themed content.

I like that Silvernia seems to have more going on than combat. An open world needs somewhere to live between all the sword fights. There was horse racing too, for those moments when methodically examining a crime scene starts to feel a little slow. Every investigation benefits from leaving at speed.

I am really interested in the detective work. Open-world fantasy RPGs can become a blur of errands once the map starts filling with symbols, so having actual cases to follow may give all that wandering a bit of purpose. The enhanced combat will matter, of course, but I want to know how much deduction is involved before everyone reaches for a large sword.

Silver Palace is also appearing at gamescom 2026 and Anime NYC this month, giving attendees another chance to try it before launch.

For now, 10 million registrations are the number to beat. The queue outside Silvernia is already long enough, and somebody still needs to move that horse.

Until the palace doors open, our list of the best anime games on mobile has a few other worlds that will let you straight in.