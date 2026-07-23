Silver Palace shows off more characters and some proper detective work with its latest beta test

More than 40 hours of content to enjoy

Enhanced combat system

New characters added

Only a limited PC beta though

I think it's safe to say that Silver Palace has got everyone properly hyped at this point, especially since the RPG only recently teased its female protagonist three weeks ago. The hype is probably to get people to sign up for its latest beta test - and given it's dubbed the "Dichotomy" test, it honestly does sound very, very cool.

You'll get a little sneak peek into Silvernia with a fresh narrative to sink your teeth into, along with an enhanced combat system that'll put your skills to the test. You can also apparently super-sleuth your way through a bunch of detective-themed content, which should spice up the gameplay within the open-world fantasy adventure.

Since it's powered by Unreal Engine 5, I'd say there's plenty of eye candy to ooh-and-ahh at here. It doesn't seem like you'll get the chance to test those visuals out on your phone, though, as the test will only be a limited PC beta for now (and with a data wipe too). There's over 40 hours of playable content, however, with an expanded squad roster of 15 characters.

Plus, new zones within the city have been added too, so you can discover treasures, solve puzzles, and interact with fresh elements throughout Silvernia. There's even some horse racing-themed gameplay if you ever need to take a break from all the detective work.

If you're keen on getting a slice of the pie, so to speak, you can pre-register for Silver Palace on the official website to get first dibs as soon as it's out. Personally, the vibes kind of remind me a bit of Reverse: 1999, and if you're looking for something a tad similar while you wait, why not have a look at our list of the best anime mobile games as well?