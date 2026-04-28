Ball x Pit adds new characters, balls, and passives in the Shadow Update

More balls, more mayhem

Ball x Pit Shadow Update is now live

Adds two new characters, eleven balls, and four passives

New Guildhall building allows rerolling character upgrades

Think you're done with Ball x Pit? Think again. The Shadow Update is out now, free for everyone who owns the game, and it's introducing eleven new balls, two characters, four passives, and a whole lot more brick-breaking madness to mobile, just a month after launch.

Let's start with the new characters, because they're both pretty good. The Tunneller is a scrappy miner whose shots don't stop at the screen's edge. They wrap around and come back in from the other side, which makes just about every angle fair play.

The Tiptoer, meanwhile, is a fragile ninja who stays undetected by enemies at close range, trading health and damage for that stealth advantage. High risk, high reward.

The eleven new balls make up the meat of the update, though. Timestop freezes everything on the field for a few seconds. Everything. Which is as useful as it sounds. Warp blinks to a random spot on every enemy hit while ramping up speed as it goes, which is either brilliant or completely chaotic depending on your build.

Venom stacks slow into eventual paralysis, Time drops a freezing area snare, and Erosion shaves off a percentage of current health per hit, making it particularly nasty against tankier enemies. There are a few more the developers aren't spoiling just yet, which is always a good sign.

Four new passives round things out. Full Metal Rapier scales damage based on how many baby balls and enemies are on the field at once. Arrow of Fate flips incoming projectiles into a burst of baby balls fired straight back, and Argent Stopwatch starts balls at 150% damage before dropping 30% per bounce, rewarding timing and positioning over just firing blindly.

Oh, and there's a new building too. Drop a Guildhall in your base, and you can re-roll previously chosen character upgrades.

If you're looking for something similar, our list of the best arcade games on iOS is worth a scroll next!