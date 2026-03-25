Shop Titans sees the arrival of new content inspired by Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Welcome. To. Jumanji!

Shop Titans is teaming up with Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle for new themed content

The collaboration heads into next month with exclusive cosmetics and themed challenges

Not to mention additional daily gifts and a welcome package for new players!

I'm not sure how to interpret the fact that nowadays, one of the more surprisingly common fantasies is that of owning a small business. Aside from the fact I'm reliably informed that's not as cosy an undertaking as you might expect, I find that games like Shop Titans offer a more understandable fantasy-themed take on this aspiration.

And speaking of fantasy, the latest collaboration in Kabam's tycoon simulator is certainly an unusual one. But in terms of strange and wonderful adventures, you can't get better than Jumanji, or er, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (you know, the one with the Rock).

Jokes aside, this new event runs until April 20th and features a host of new content, starting off with a Community Adventure Challenge, tasking you with navigating the wilds of Jumanji itself and taking on its trials to contribute to a global challenge that could unlock some juicy rewards for all.

Roll the dice

Not only that, but now's a good time to jump into Shop Titans' mix of RPG and business tycoon fun, with a free welcome package for new players, not to mention free daily gifts amounting to a whopping 15 new items inspired directly by Jumanji! Be sure to check out our Shop Titans promo codes list for some new goodies too!

While it'll never take the place in my heart of the Robin Williams original, I can appreciate the dumb fun of the new Jumanji films. So, if limited-time loot and a complete armour set are the icing on the cake for you, it's time to jump in and give Shop Titans' new collab a go!

But if you'd prefer to run your small business out of a more rural setting, then there are options. For example, why not take a look at our list of the best mobile games like Stardew Valley to see what some of our big picks in the life-sim genre are?