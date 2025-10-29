Shop Titans is celebrating Halloween with a collaboration with Ghostbusters

They ain’t afraid of no ghost

Ghostbusters come to Shop Tycoon in the Slimer in the City event

Get yourself themed gear and completely transform your shop

Newbies also receive a Haunted Welcome Pack

Who you gonna call? Apparently, you. Kabam’s Shop Titans is getting haunted just in time for Halloween, teaming up with Ghostbusters in its latest 22.1 update. This crossover brings a full range of film-inspired additions, ranging from themed blueprints and decorations to a community event, content pass, and even a Mega Pack packed with classic gear.

Running from October 28th to November 24th, the new Slimer in the City event turns your quaint little workshop into a ghost containment zone. You’ll team up with other shopkeepers worldwide to chase Slimer out of town, unlocking rewards like the Tier 15 Ghost Trap, a Slime Puddle decoration, and a few other ectoplasmic goodies along the way. It’s cooperative crafting with a paranormal twist.

If you want to gear up faster, the Ghostbusters Mega Pack (October 28th – November 8th) delivers straight nostalgia. Inside, you’ll find the Tier 15 Particle Thrower, a Vial of Slime, the full Ghostbusters Suit, and even the legendary ECTO-1 as a decoration. It’s everything you need to turn your medieval shop into a supernatural repair bay, minus the proton insurance, of course.

And if that wasn’t enough, you can turn your entire shop into Ghostbusters HQ itself with the Ghostbusters Content Pass, which is available until November 24th. You’ll be able to get your hands on themed flooring and walls, the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, the Ghost Containment Unit, and iconic equipment like the Ecto-Goggles and P.K.E. Meter. Not everyone is lucky enough to work from the iconic paranormal museum.

New players aren’t left out either – the Haunted Welcome Pack offers bonus materials, Argon Coins, and eerie decor like a haunted mirror and unearthed coffin. And before you forget, enter the promo code SLIMER to claim a bundle of consumables while it lasts. Pair those with this list of Shop Titans promo codes, and you're good to go this Halloween.