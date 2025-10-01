Shop Titans whips up a storm with Zephyr, the Mistress of Storms, as a new Premium Worker

New blueprints arrive too

Storm cloud djinn Zephyr arrives

Clear tasks from the Rushing Winds Content Pass

Gear up for Halloween this month

If you've ever dreamed about setting up shop across vibrant fantasy lands to put your tycoon tactics to the test, Shop Titans might just do the trick - even more so this time around as a new Premium Worker joins the fray. In particular, Zephyr, the Mistress of Storms, steps into Kabam's sim-slash-RPG - and given that she's a storm cloud djinn, she comes with two new blueprints that might just make your wishes come true. That's a step in a different direction from August's Malady the Medusa!

Specifically, Zephyr lets you craft the blueprint lines Idols and Catalysts - plus, you can also unlock Thundercloud Altar Furniture while you're at it. She's available at the Shop Titans Webstore for a discount if you're keen!

Meanwhile, there's also a fresh Rushing Winds Content Pass spicing things up this month, where you can clear tasks to get your hands on the Zephyr’s Thunderthrone shop decoration and the Zephyr’s Dampener - a Tier 15 amulet - among other goodies from October 2nd to the 15th.

And speaking of October, the Pumpkin Patch Mega Pack will be available from the 14th to the 25th, which puts Tier 15 Hallowitch Hat and Tier 7 Hallowitch Shoes up for grabs along with pumpkin-themed cosmetics to keep every Shopkeeper in sync with the season.

Now, if you're gearing up for all these October festivities, you're going to want to nab a whole bunch of freebies to go with them, which is where our Shop Titans codes come into play!

That said, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Shop Titans on Google Play and on the App Store. It's free-to-play with in-app purchases. You might want to take a peek at the official Facebook page too for all the latest!