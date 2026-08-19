Shoe It All! turns rebellious shoe-throwing into physics puzzles

Lace has 65-plus levels and a practical answer to authority

65-plus physics puzzles

Multiple solutions per level

Dedicated Speedrun Mode

A few days ago I wrote about a game that has you pop balloons on your phone. Now Shoe It All! is asking me to consider the tactical value of throwing footwear at authority figures. I think we may be entering a phase where the smallest possible ideas are being given entire releases, and I am not against it.

You play as Lace, a rebellious teenager armed with a swing, a pile of shoes, and very little patience for boring adults. Grumpy neighbours, rule-obsessed authority figures, and greedy bosses all get in the way as Lace refuses to become the person everyone expects.

The answer is shoes.

Each of the 65-plus handcrafted levels is a physics puzzle that asks you to swing, aim and launch one at the target. Timing and precision matter, but there is no single prescribed solution. You can experiment with different routes, trigger chain reactions or find a shortcut that clears the stage in fewer throws.

That freedom is what interests me. Physics puzzlers are at their best when a ridiculous plan works because you understood the objects involved, not because you discovered the one answer somebody had prepared. Landing an impossible trick shot with a shoe should qualify.

You can rush through stages in a dedicated Speedrun Mode or slow down and search for hidden paths, bonus levels and collectibles. The comic-inspired presentation certainly has the right amount of colour for petty footwear-based chaos.

Hidden bonus levels give you another reason to inspect every route carefully. There are nearly 200 stickers to find for Lace’s journal, alongside memorable bosses and a high-energy punk soundtrack.

First balloons, now shoes. By Friday I expect to be writing about competitive spoon stacking.

Until that inevitable announcement, our list of the top physics games on iOS has several more sensible ways to send ordinary objects flying.