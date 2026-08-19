Dawnfolk lets you build a whole city in under an hour on mobile

No mortgage application required

Cities in under an hour

Real-time and turn-based modes

Out now on iOS and Android

I’m usually not a fan of city-builders because they ask for the commitment normally reserved for a mortgage. Dawnfolk is being a little kinder. Its settlements can grow from a handful of tents to a thriving city in under an hour.

Originally released on PC, Dawnfolk is heading to iOS and Android through publisher Short Circuit Studios. Solo developer Darenn Keller’s minimalist strategy release was also nominated for the Gameplay Design Award at the 2025 Indie Game Awards.

The world itself is in a fairly miserable state. Obsidian monoliths fell from the sky decades ago, spreading darkness across the land and swallowing your kingdom. Your best hope is Lueur, a small fiery companion whose light lets you reclaim the realm one tile at a time.

As ruler, you gather resources, explore the surrounding world and decide how your settlement develops. Buildings feed into evolving stories, with your choices affecting their outcomes and the fate of the people living there. The minimalist presentation keeps long tutorials and complicated menus out of the way, leaving you to uncover some of its systems through experimentation.

Minigames break the monotony of city management with challenges inspired by farming sims and RPGs. Perform well and you will earn bonus resources for the settlement. I would also work harder if somebody paid me in timber every few minutes.

Dawnfolk supports real-time and turn-based play, alongside adjustable difficulty settings. Strategy is not where most of my hours go, but the short-session approach is easy to understand. An hour is enough time to make several questionable civic decisions without losing the rest of the week to them.

Dawnfolk is out now, but if you're looking for more, our list of the best city builder games on Android has several more cities that could probably use a competent ruler.