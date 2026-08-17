That’s My Balloon! turns balloon popping into an iOS score chase

Give your lungs the afternoon off

One-tap balloon popping

Quadruple score multipliers

Global Game Center rankings

It seems that today has been given over to arcade releases. Frutz had me dodging missiles earlier, and now That’s My Balloon! wants me to spend the evening popping balloons. At least this one does not expect me to inflate them first.

Out now on iOS, That’s My Balloon! is a one-tap arcade release built around spotting balloons and bursting them before they float off the screen. You will also need to avoid dangerous surprises that drift across the screen. As rounds continue, balloons become harder to catch and those hazards start making the one-tap controls considerably less relaxing.

Keep popping them and you will build a streak, collect coins and activate score multipliers. Those can double, triple or quadruple your total as the difficulty increases. It is a silly little idea, but I quite like it.

Coins can be spent on more than 50 customisation items for your on-screen hand, because even balloon destruction calls for the right accessories. There are also Popper ranks to work through, goals to complete and rewards to earn as you keep playing.

Naturally, all that tapping needs a competitive side. Global Game Center leaderboards let you compare scores with everyone else, while Game Center Challenges allow you to take on your friends directly. Scores are tracked in real time before a winner is crowned. Your progress can also be synced between devices through iCloud.

That’s My Balloon! looks built for short breaks, the occasional score chase and those moments when tapping something repeatedly feels like a perfectly reasonable use of time. No balloons need to be inflated, no lungs need to suffer and the mess remains entirely inside your phone. A public service, really.

For more stress relief with fewer trips to the party shop, our list of the top arcade games on iOS has the rest covered.