Shoe it All is a physics-based puzzler about a teen with attitude and a swing set

Shoe them who's boss

Shoe it All is a physics-based puzzler about a teenager with attitude, and an endless supply of sneakers

Take out life's minor annoyances with a well-aimed shoe to the face

Experience colourful graphics, a punk-rock soundtrack and 65 handcrafted levels

Shoe it All! is a newly released physics-based puzzler from Amberbrite Games and Bright Gambit that puts you in the shoes of Lace, an angsty teen with a chip on their shoulder. With the world seemingly against them, there's only one thing they can do: Shoe it All, launching today on iOS and Android!

In essence, Shoe it All is a physics puzzler where the objective is to use your swing set to gain the perfect angle, then release to launch your shoe at a target. These common annoyances range from stop signs to overpriced avocados to irritating neighbours, all of which can be solved with a well-timed sneaker to the face.

The shoe is on the other foot

Available now for the low, low price of $4.99 on iOS and Android, Shoe it All is described as a punk puzzler, and it's easy to see why. While Lace's antics are absurdly low stakes, there's definitely an undercurrent of commentary about being young, resentful, and resorting to some very creative ways of striking back at the world.

The colourful graphics of Shoe it All certainly make what would otherwise be quite a misanthropic premise seem quite charming. And the physics-based puzzler is a surprisingly enduring, and always fun, premise for those who like seeing stuff shatter, fall or otherwise collapse at their hands.

With 65 different puzzles ranging from the mundane to the bizarre, even more hidden levels to explore, bosses to overcome and a punk-rock soundtrack to jam along to, Shoe it All is a game for the jilted generation.

But it's far from the only new release that's worth playing. Why not check out our list of the five new mobile games to try this week? While we can't always speak to their quality, our regular feature covers undoubtedly the most interesting releases out there!