Shangri-La Frontier: The Seven Colossi sets the date for release but so far remains Japan-only

Coming soon, but only in Japan

Shangri-La Frontier: The Seven Colossi has set its release for this year

However, it remains a Japan-only release based on the hit anime

But upcoming convention appearances could offer more hints of a potential global release

Among the currently airing anime, Shangri-La Frontier has seemingly hit quite a high point for many fans. In a time when fatigue over isekai has hit a bit of a peak, the more eclectic fun of Shangri-La Frontier's MMORPG setting has made it quite popular, including getting its own mobile game!

Shangri-La Frontier: The Seven Colossi is one that regular readers will remember quite prominently from when we covered it back in July of 2025. And for you, we've got both good and bad news, as Seven Colossi has set a release date for later this year, but remains Japan-only.

But, for what it's worth, we do also have a new promotional video (linked below) showing off a glimpse of fan-favourite characters from Shangri-La Frontier who'll be making an appearance in-game. Not only that, but a new teaser website will give you fans out there a hint of what's to come.

Frontiersman

Considering how something like, say, Kaiju No. 8 The Game has done a great job capitalising on the popularity of the anime worldwide with simultaneous character releases for when they appear in the show, it may be a bit disappointing that international fans are left out in the cold.

At the same time, I wouldn't be surprised if, with appearances at conventions such as the Sega Sammy P-Sports event and AnimeJapan 2026 convention, we don't at least hear hints of a worldwide release for Seven Colossi. For the moment, though, you'll just have to watch from the sidelines and hope Netmarble brings Shangri-La Frontier fans a new adventure sometime soon.

In the meantime, you can ease your suffering a bit by taking a look at our latest list of the five new mobile games to try this week. Our regular feature offers some of the most interesting recommendations from the last seven days!