Fortnite makes its grand return to Google Play today as it becomes officially available on Android

Fortnite is set to finally make its grand return to Android as it launches today on Google Play

The relaunch comes alongside changes to Google Play, such as reduced payment fees

Meanwhile, fans jumping back in can enjoy the brand new season, Fortnite Showdown

More than five years after Epic threw down the gauntlet to Google and Apple, things have finally been patched up as Fortnite makes its grand return to Android. Available today on Google Play, the return of Epic's hit battle royale also comes alongside other changes behind the scenes for Android players.

If you aren't clued in to what happened with Epic, here's a brief explanation. Back in 2020, Epic began offering exclusive in-game bundles that bypassed Apple and Google's usual payment systems. That ended with Fortnite being booted from both Google Play and the App Store, and Epic starting a legal fight that's seemingly starting to wrap up.

For those of you on iOS, that means easier access to third-party app stores and lower behind-the-scenes fees for developers and publishers, and similar changes on Google Play. All of which seems to contribute to a protracted victory lap for Epic, and the occasional bit of 'creative accounting' for players.

Winners & Losers

Even half a decade later, Fortnite is still one of the biggest games on the planet. However, it's also facing more competition than ever as virtually every developer and publisher seems to be trying to get a slice of that live service pie, including on mobile.

However, Fortnite still has more than a few tricks up its sleeve, including Unreal Editor for Fortnite and the launch of their latest season, Fortnite Showdown. For now, it only remains to be seen if, or when, the final wall breaks down for iOS, and whether Tim Sweeney's Quixotic crusade ends up benefiting players and developers on mobile in the long term.

But if you're looking for more fun to be had on mobile, you don't just need to settle for Fortnite. Why not try out some of our own picks with the five new mobile games to try this week, our regular feature covering amazing new releases?