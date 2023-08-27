Shadowverse tier list - meta cards

- Version 4.2.0, original article by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Mihail Katsoris

Shadowverse tier list will uncover the best cards in the game - and before you ask, yeah, we've ranked every single one!

If you're completely new to the game, you can easily get overwhelmed by the sheer amount of cards you'll be able to collect in Shadowverse; however, if you are already familiar with TCGs, you will also know that despite their number, not all of them are viable in the current meta.

How we ranked the best cards in Shadowverse for this tier list

The Shadowverse tier list we've created ranks every single card released in the game based on its strength and usage. Some cards, since they are extremely good, are used in almost every single deck, therefore making them top-tier, and a must-have for every Shadowverse player.

The difference between a card that ranks high and one that isn't top-tier is simply based on the synergy between that card and the rest of the cards you can have in a deck. In other words, you may have a Vania, Crimson Majesty which goes extremely well everywhere (hence it's S+ tier), but on the opposite end we have the Angel of Adjudication card which can be used in the Enhance Portal deck, but even there it can be replaced by better-fitting ones.

The meta is ever-changing

With new cards added to the game regularly, we will see changes made to the cards picked by players based on how well they fit in specific decks. Naturally, a card will have to fill a specific role - deal damage to a specific unit, grant various effects, or summon Artifacts, to name a few.

If you have a specific deck that is using cards that we've ranked in the lower tiers, don't despair - we've ranked them based on their pick rate and how well they fit in the most commonly used decks in the game.

No card in the game is "bad" per se, but how well it complements a deck is what really determines its tier. So, if you want to learn which are the best decks in the current meta, you can check out our other article on the best Shadowverse decks!

Until then, here is our complete Shadowverse tier list of all the cards in the game!

