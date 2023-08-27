Shadowverse tier list - meta cards
| Shadowverse
Shadowverse tier list will uncover the best cards in the game - and before you ask, yeah, we've ranked every single one!
If you're completely new to the game, you can easily get overwhelmed by the sheer amount of cards you'll be able to collect in Shadowverse; however, if you are already familiar with TCGs, you will also know that despite their number, not all of them are viable in the current meta.
How we ranked the best cards in Shadowverse for this tier listThe Shadowverse tier list we've created ranks every single card released in the game based on its strength and usage. Some cards, since they are extremely good, are used in almost every single deck, therefore making them top-tier, and a must-have for every Shadowverse player.
The difference between a card that ranks high and one that isn't top-tier is simply based on the synergy between that card and the rest of the cards you can have in a deck. In other words, you may have a Vania, Crimson Majesty which goes extremely well everywhere (hence it's S+ tier), but on the opposite end we have the Angel of Adjudication card which can be used in the Enhance Portal deck, but even there it can be replaced by better-fitting ones.
The meta is ever-changingWith new cards added to the game regularly, we will see changes made to the cards picked by players based on how well they fit in specific decks. Naturally, a card will have to fill a specific role - deal damage to a specific unit, grant various effects, or summon Artifacts, to name a few.
If you have a specific deck that is using cards that we've ranked in the lower tiers, don't despair - we've ranked them based on their pick rate and how well they fit in the most commonly used decks in the game.
No card in the game is "bad" per se, but how well it complements a deck is what really determines its tier. So, if you want to learn which are the best decks in the current meta, you can check out our other article on the best Shadowverse decks!
Until then, here is our complete Shadowverse tier list of all the cards in the game!
S+ Tier | S Tier | A Tier | B Tier | C Tier | D Tier
Shadowverse S+ Tier Cards
(use rate>90%)
The cards in the S+ tier are used in over 90% of the decks in the current meta. These are among the best cards for various reasons - either they're downright broken, they have received a buff that makes them outstanding, or have a cost-effect ratio that is just not worth missing out on.
- Verdilia, Rogue Professor
- Dragon Oracle
- Drazael, Ravening Enforcer
- Si Long, Draconic God-Queen
- Waterwyrm's Blessing
- Fairy Funfact
- Plumeria, Serene Goddess
- Bumpkin Recruit
- Tam Lin, Fey Knight
- Night Terrors
- Shining Valkyrie
- Fauna Handler
- Nobilis, Sable-Lily Queen
- Craftsman's Pride
- Aqua Fairy
- Corral Souls
- Rayne, Divine Smith
- Lou, Lady-in-Training
- Elluvia, Graceful Lady
- Pureflame Lady
- Cassim, the Courageous
- Kira, Resilient Maiden
- Agent of the Commandments
- Prayer Urn
- Guidance of the Wise
- Vania, Crimson Majesty
Shadowverse S Tier Cards
(use rate between 80%-90%)
In this tier, we have cards with a pick rate between 80% and 90%, which is still pretty high. These are the second most popular cards in Shadowverse, rocking extremely good stats and fitting into a lot of the meta decks.
- Augite Wyrm
- Argente, Purest Silver
- Lilium, the Wyrmwitch
- Dragonewt's Might
- Insight
- Leeds, Pining Witch
- Story of a Lifetime
- Cerberus, Infernal Hound
- Lumiore, Prestigious Gold
- Loyal Ghost Pup
- Noir & Blanc, Brothers
- Lieutenant's Report
- Filly, Mythmaster
- Pureflower Maiden
- Castelle, Budding Mage
- Lyrala, Luminous Cleric
- Tony, Plucky Polliwog
Shadowverse A Tier Cards
(use rate between 60%-80%)
A tier cards have a popularity between 60% and 80%, which basically means they are found in over half of the decks you'll ever face. These are cards that you can find useful quite often.
- Warden of the Adamant Claw
- Room Service Demon
- Mach-Speed Maron
- Mino, Daydreaming Reaper
- Deathly Tyrant's Feast
- Magic Missile
- Crushing Rain
- Valiant Fencer
- Windslasher
- Orchid's Examination Hall
- Huginn & Muninn
- Lyelth, Immaculate Idol
- Mars, Belligerent Flame
- Flying Mistletoe Squirrel
- Swiftspeed Quickblader
- Brave Vanguard
- Flame Soldier
- Waltz, Moonlight Wolf-King
- Mach Knight
- Merciless Voiding
- Shion, Immortal Aegis
- Amerro, Spear Knight
- Deceptive Shapeshifter
- Galom, Empress Fist
- Istyndet, Soul Convict
- Patchwork Pup
- Doomlord of the Abyss
- Itsurugi, Eager Admirer
- Summon Divine Treasure
- Puppet Workout
- Ferocious Harpy
- Ironwrought Defender
- Windflower Tiger
- Scorpion of the Depths
- Cutthroat, Discord Convict
- Smeltwork Bodyguard
- Cleaver Cat
- Puppet Waltz
- Puppets, Assemble!
- Ironforged Right Hand
- Blackrust Underling
- Arc
- Judith, Cosmic Observer
- Katze, Lady Thief
Shadowverse B Tier Cards
(use rate between 40%-60%)
In the B tier are the cards with a use rate of 40% to 60%, which means these fall somewhere in the middle of the pack. They are not extremely common in the higher tier games, but can often be found in the lower ranking matches.
- Angel's Blessing
- Rosa, Unfettered Maiden
- Harmonic Wolf
- Erralde, Troth Convict
- Infiniflame Dragon
- Baccherus, Peppy Ghostie
- Executor of the Oath
- Astolfo, Lunar Paladin
- Abyssal Colonel
- Meltina, Miracle Sorceress
- Mermaid Songstress
- Mechanical Amalgamation
- Dune Surfer
- Blitz
- Jeanne, Salvation's Maiden
- Celestial Artifact
- From the Dust Reborn
- Morgenstern Maid
- It's Raining Blades!
- Vulgus, Infernal Headmistress
Shadowverse C Tier Cards
(use rate between 20%-40%)
While the cards in this tier are not that popular, averaging between a 20% and 40% use rate, they are not exactly "bad" either. They can be used in very specific decks and can be great situationally.
- Stay in Paradise
- Taketsumi, Aconite Paladin
- General Maximus
- Devilish Flautist
- Mysteria, Magic Originator
- Amaryllis, the Princess
- Chakram Wizard
- Mari, Card Conjurer
- Masamune, One-Eyed Dragon
- Veight, Twilit Highborn
- Woodland Pest Control
- Vicious Blitzer
- Signa, Sealed Madwolf
- Howling Scream
- Howling Demon
- Demonic Drummer
- Garodeth, Insurgent Convict
- Raging Commander
- Steamrolling Tank
- Salvia Panther
- Vampire Queen's Castle
- Demon Maestro
- Magical Strategy
- Grea, Crimson Promise
- Mysterian Exchange Party
- Anne & Grea, Royal Duo
- Arcane Instruction
- Ethica, Firebrand Claw
- Simael, Cleansing Enforcer
- Leopard Grappler
- Merione, Striving Princess
- Bad-Girl Life
- Enchanting Spell
- Full Moon Leap
- Call of the Great Arm
- Hanna, Mysterian Maid
- Inn Ghosthound
- Ghastly Banishment
- Orchestral Mage
- Magical Rook
- Magical Knight
- Check
- Masquerade Ghost
- Kyrzael, Killshot Enforcer
- Robotic-Arm Rescuer
- Craig, Mysterian Chanter
Shadowverse D Tier Cards
(use rate <20%)
In the D tier, we are ranking the cards that have a pick rate below 20% - these cards are sometimes used in decks as placeholders until a better card is acquired but rarely make it to the meta decks. If they do, they are in very (VERY!) specific ones.
- Agile Twinblader
- Lainecrest Academy
- Dragon Breeder
- Uranus
- Winged Inversion
- Dragon Queen's Castle
- Radiant Luminous Mage
- Animal Puppeteer
- Underworld Lieutenant
- Dancing Crab
- Deadeye Trainee
- Demonbrand Vampire
- Floral Breeze
- Imperial Saint
- Forest Merchant
- Dwarven Lumberjack
- Fashionable Fiend
- Arriet, Luxvoice Learner
- Orthrus, Infernal Fang
- Dream Come True
- Razory Claw
- Ambitious Goblin Mage
- Sacred Sheep
- A New Discovery
- Return from the Brink
- Spiritual Blow
- Tidal Gunner
- Necrocarnival
- Anisage, Lost Forsaken
- Galepierce
- Free-Spirited Grave Robber
- Ipupiara
- Noble Shieldmaiden
- Reinvigorated Dragoon
- Robopup
- Sacred Springs Dragon
- Wishing Chalice
- Antemaria, Huntress Convict
- Ascended Prism Priestess
- Bergent, Layered Sorceress
- Elven Farmhand
- Garuel, Seraphic Leo
- Storm-Wracked First Mate
- Stormscale
- All-Feeling Divine
- Aurelia, Glorious Saber
- Scorched-Earth Tyrant
- Sorcerer of Seven Forces
- Trick Dullahan
- Wandering Plaguebearer
- Water Fairy
- Wimael, Redolent Enforcer
- Aqueous Sphere
- Archangel of the Word
- Arctic Chimera
- Astral Projection
- Baleful Venomous Cobra
- Bejeweled Shrine
- Bipartite Elemental
- Chamber of Cleansing
- Colossal Summoning
- Demonblade Fiend
- Denan, Big Bad Boss
- Diamond Master
- Elven Craftsmanship
- Fairy Whisperer
- Fairytale Prince
- Fervent Fist-Fighter
- Frigid Necromancer
- Genomuel, Wyrm Enforcer
- Goblin
- Goblin Genius
- Greedy Sexton
- Haggler's Gambit
- Hiker Gigas
- Holybeast Ruins
- Leafshade Assassin
- Luminescent Gem
- Mischievous Zombie
- Night on the Town
- Norn, Arbiter of Worlds
- Overriding Abomination
- Phantasmal Box
- Reverend Punishment
- Sapphire Priestess
- Sharp Strategist
- Soul Sniper
- Tellurian Painter
- Torchbearing Guide
- Trombone Devil
- Ultramarine Witch
- Warden of Balms
- Warden of Corpses
- Whirligig Wolf
- Wolf Whisperer
- Illusions of Comfort
- Clawed Skeleton
- Astrological Sorcerer
- Departed Soultaker
- Earthen Fist
- Dragon Dive
- Gruinne, Leonardian Provost
- Hozumi, Enchanting Hostess
- Infernal Orchestration
- Levi, Sapience Supreme
- Magical Reserves
- Mech Wing Attendant
- Mordecai, Unending Duelist
- Oathless Knight
- Riley, Astral Shaman
- Ruler of Rubble
- Sanguine Slash
- Lord of Devastation
- Phantom Pianist
- Sacrosanct Temple
- Tochella, Noble Necromancer
- Warden of Decay
- Angel of Adjudication
- Penguin Punisher
- Sweeper Doll
- Charon, Stygian Demise
- Deep-Sea Scout
- Cultivate Life
- Blazing Bomb
- Dragonskull Bludgeoner
- Dungeon Pathfinder
- Ghost Hunter
- Legendary Sword Commander
- Absolute Chastity
- Warden of the Trigger
- Slade, Blossoming Wolf
- Bat Usher
- Beguiling Specter
- Loyal Sea Serpent
- Eternal Contract
- Ghost Town Apparition
- Twindrake Guide
- Ogre Weaponmaster
- Explorer of Mysteries
- Warden of Recurrence
- Juno, Atelier Alchemist
- Paracelise, Demon of Greed
- Magna Transformation
- Malicious Blader
- Parkour Werewolf
- Ninja Onslaught
- Barbaros, Briny Convict
- Sin Hunter
- Blood Pact
- Deathscythe Hound
- Dragonewt Martial Artist
- Suave Bandit
- Spellscourger
- Cosmos Fang
- Gun Collector
- Silvernail Blaster
- Devoted Researcher
- Obsessive Scholar
- Robotics Reporter
- Hotheaded Marauder
- Orchis, the Limitless
- Bell Witch
- Blossoming Flower Doll
- Vyrmedea, Synthetic Voice
- Angel of Chaos
- Gunslinger Automaton
- Whirlwind Assault
- Ship of Mourning Souls
- Volunteer Test Subject
- Guide of the Virtuous
- Burst Tackle
- Stygian Pizzaiola
- Tevali, Demonic Cat
- Cardseer
- Ruby Falcon
- Strike of the Dragonslayer
- Magachiyo, Barbed Convict
- Gretina, Champion Fighter
- Gioffre, Diligent Engineer
- Meus Jester
- Heroic Entry
- Illustrious Thief
- Avant Lord
- Feena, Super Cute Hunter
- Magna Saber
- Hoverbiker
- Sephie, Depraved Convict
- Tinkering Shopkeeper
- Gullias, King of Beasts
- Sumo Mechanic
- Dreams of Adventure
- Luminous Lancer
- Forte, Darkwing Ruler
- Lance Lizard
- Verdant Lieutenant
- Draconic Armor
- Royal Fortress
- Budding Initiate
- Memento, the Grim Teacher
- Skewering Snare
- Anne, Brilliant Mage
- Cornelius, the Corpse King
- Dancing Mini Soul Devil
- Angelic Starsitter
- Devious Spiderweb Imp
- Myroel, Death Enforcer
- Septic Shrink
- Kitty Sergeant
- Resplendent Knight
- Sweetsoul Necromancer
- Autumn Leaf Man
- Giselle, Ocean Star
- Greater Will
- Forge Weaponry
- Steeled Luminous Knight
- Draconir, Knuckle Dragon
- Lævateinn Dragon
- Dragonborn Striker
- Sandstorm
- Dion, Scarlet Scion
- Princess Merveille
- Glistering Angel
- Ironscale Serpent Drake
- Radiel, Valorous Enforcer
- Arka, Sin Spinner
- Aggressive Advance
- Mystic King
- Feline Magic
- Dragonbane Blader
- Milady, Mystic Queen
- Yukishima, Master Biographer
- Ceridwen, Eternal Duality
- Lakandula, Purgatory Inn
- Fallen Sergeant
- Opulent Strategist
- Warden of Honor
- Lunelle, Queen of Wolves
- Hammer Dragonewt
- March of the Dragonspring
- Swiftblade Dragonewt
- Quickblader
- Galdr, Heroic Headmaster
- Weiss, Discerning Professor
- Precocious Felpurr Kitten
- Gerbera Bear
- Enchanting Rhapsody
- Freyja
- Megalorca Rider
- Flame Lizard's Breath
- Captain Dragewood
- Alice, Wandering Dreamer
- Giant Happy Pig
- Goblin's Gratitude
- Terra Finis
- Carbuncle, Sacred Emerald
- Ultimate Bahamut
- Scorching Grandiosity
- Wandering Knight
- Tropical Mermaid
- Grand Slam Tamer
- Angelic Strike
- Fallen Shot
- Wayfaring Goblin
- Coach Joe, Fiery Counselor
- Gunbein, Lofty Dragonewt
- Demon-Eyed Gangster
- Fell Transformation
- Lecia & Nano, Twilight Trainees
- Metatron
- Lucius, Travelled Trainer
- Badb Catha, Trine Goddess
- Azvaldt
- Olivia & Sylvia, Wardens
- Zerael, Regent of Rebirth