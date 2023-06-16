Shadowverse reveals all the details of its soon-to-launch 7th anniversary campaigns, featuring tons of free handouts

The excellent anime collectable card battler Shadowverse has opened up its plans to celebrate its 7-year anniversary with a ton of free card packs for all players amongst other in-game events. This celebration is sure to land you a boatload of free cards, so there’s never been a better time to get your meta decks in order!

Shadowverse, for the unaware, is one of the current most popular card games out there. While it may not see the same traffic that games like MTG: Arena or Hearthstone do, it does fill out a nice niche for all the anime lovers out there who want a side of PvP card battles too! There’s a ton of depth in the game, with some of the meta decks being especially tough to wrap your head around, but quite rewarding to learn.

And now, after 7 years in service, Shadowverse is celebrating with some in-game events and lots of free handouts. First up, we have the Evolving Treasure Chest event, running from the 16th of June to the 26th. This event will allow you to earn points in Ranked or Player matches to upgrade your daily treasure chests in tiers, which can then reward you with currency or rare card packs!

Tomorrow is the #Shadowverse7thAnniversary—and TODAY is the release of some new Lainecrest chapters! Enjoy the update and this art by hayashimoku ????https://t.co/lWJBRhwnMX pic.twitter.com/OWM5py2pQK — Shadowverse (@shadowversegame) June 16, 2023

The big event here is surely the free 10-draw that will run from the 16th to the 26th, allowing you to receive a grand total of 100 free packs! You’ll get to choose one set, either a normal or add-on set, and once you spend a draw on it, that’s the only one you can use the rest of those daily free 10-draws on, so choose carefully!

Finally, from June 25th to June 27th, you’ll be able to grab a free card pack that is guaranteed to contain seven legendary cards and one Leader card, allowing you to really nail down all those expensive cards you need for your decks.

So, don’t miss out on all the free stuff! Download Shadowverse for free at either of the links below and get involved!