Shadowverse to shutter after nearly ten years of card-battling action on mobile

Into the light

Shadowverse is set to finally close its doors nearly 10 years after release

Having been succeeded by Shadowverse: Worlds Beyond, closure was likely inevitable

But you can still jump in and give it a go, as well as enjoy upcoming events to mark the closure!

It's one of the less pleasurable jobs of mine to tell you when something you enjoy is shutting its doors. Fortunately, the closing of service for Cygames' hit CCG Shadowverse is softened somewhat by not necessarily being a sudden and abrupt axing, but sadly a likely inevitability.

If you're not familiar, Shadowverse originated as a spinoff of another CCG called Rage of Bahamut. First released in 2016, it spawned two follow-ups, Shadowverse: Evolve and Shadowverse: Worlds Beyond. So, after so many years of action-packed card battling, the closing of Shadowverse will take place on June 30th, just after its tenth anniversary.

Fortunately, Shadowverse is not closing without at least some ceremony. The 23rd battle pass will launch on March 31st, and since in-app purchases have already been stopped, all players will receive the premium pass entirely free! Not only that, but more events are also in the planning stage to mark Shadowverse's passing.

Out of the shadows

While I'm sure many of you who are fans of Shadowverse have mixed feelings about it closing, I admit it's refreshing to cover a game closure that isn't abrupt or unceremonious. And the fact that there are events planned to mark it makes it well worth diving in one more time.

Why not take a trip down memory lane by digging into our Shadowverse tier list? Or take a look at our list of the top five Shadowverse decks? If you've never given it a go before, there's still time to see what made the original Shadowverse so popular in the first place!

Or, if you find yourself needing more CCGs, you could always see what else is available on mobile. Just take a look at our list of the best card battlers on iOS and find out what our top picks are in the genre!