Seven Knights Re:Birth becomes the latest mobile game to collaboration with hit manhwa Solo Leveling

Level creep

Seven Knights Re:Birth is set to collab with hit anime and manhwa Solo Leveling

It'll include four key characters appearing as exclusive heroes, including Sung Jinwoo himself

The story is set midway through Solo Leveling and sees the hunters in hot pursuit of escaped monsters

With the broad appeal of its underdog story, it's not surprising that Solo Leveling has been such a major hit with manhwa and anime fans. Bland protagonist aside (sorry, but you know it's kind of true), it's definitely got exciting action, and that's precisely what we're hoping comes to Seven Knights Re:Birth with their new Solo Leveling collab!

Details are still a bit scarce at the moment, but we do know from the official forums that this collab will include four exclusive heroes: Sung Jinwoo, Cha Hae-in, Yoo Jinho and Lee Joohee. They'll be crossing over into the world of Seven Knights in hot pursuit of escaped monsters that are now invading the setting, with a release slated for roughly March 16th.

To complement that, they're also hosting a new social media event taking place until March 18th. It encourages players to share the teaser far and wide, with certain milestones of shares on social media offering in-game rewards for all.

Flying Solo

Solo Leveling is no stranger to mobile, as a glance over at the success of Solo Leveling: Arise will tell you. But this collab has already garnered a good bit of attention despite the er, scattershot means of announcing the details (who uses forums nowadays?).

We've got an original story (albeit one set midway through Solo Leveling), plenty of opportunities for characters to interact, and the aforementioned exclusive heroes, all with their signature abilities to bring to the field. So be sure to check out our Seven Knights Re:Birth tier list for some top tips before you dive in!

