Seven Knights Re:Birth adds two new legendary heroes with Reginleif and [King Muan] Guan Yu

Well, it's Friday and that means we're going to be looking through some of the more exciting updates this week. Now, it's time for Seven Knights Re:Birth fans to get another reason to jump into their favourite this weekend with not one but two new legendary heroes!

Well, technically two, as the first is a brand-new version of the already popular hero Guan Yu. [King Muan] Guan Yu will be available via the new Third Hero Expedition missions and is promised to be a pivotal character for conquering PvE challenges in the future.

The real headliner here is none other than Reginleif, who debuts as the [Keeper of Vows]. A legendary magic-type hero, if you run those kinds of teams, she's promised to be a crucial lynchpin for pushing their performance to the next level. Both her Rate-up Summon Event and Power Up Event will run through to March 19th to let you get her up to scratch for the challenges ahead.

It's a kind of magic

Of course, now's a good time to check in on our Seven Knights Re:Birth tier list to see who'd pair well with these two. For Guan Yu, it should be pretty obvious that this new version likely plays to his existing strengths, but I've already seen a few reactions that indicate Reginleif will be a favourite for fans looking to enhance their magic-type teams.

You'll also want to check in even if neither of these new heroes grabs your attention, as the Echo's Special Event and White Day Check-In events offer up enticing rewards. Not to mention the Echo's White Day challenges that start on March 12th to give you even more to do!

But, if you're also looking for a little more to complement your playtime in Seven Knights Re:Birth, why not take a chance on some of the picks in our list of the five new mobile games to try this week?