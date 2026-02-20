Seven Knights Re:BIRTH adds Radgrid and Bai Long alongside a new real-time PvP mode in latest update

Another thrilling update

Radgrid and Bai Long join as new Legendary heroes

Real Time Arena introduces manual skill choices in live PvP battles

Rising Star on the Battlefield story event runs until March 5th

Seven Knights Re:BIRTH has gotten into a nice little rhythm of character drops, and this latest update follows suit. Two new Legendary heroes join this time, alongside a fresh story event and the long-awaited arrival of a real-time PvP mode that finally lets you test builds outside the usual turn-based flow.

Leading the update is [Prophet of Self-Interest] Radgrid, a Defence-type Celestial Guardian built around protecting your backline rather than chasing damage numbers. Her toolkit leans toward survivability and positioning, which should give slower formations a bit more breathing room during tougher encounters.

Joining her is [Emperor Flash Fist] Bai Long, a more straightforward single-target damage dealer who’s available through the Arena Exchange Shop rather than the usual banner grind. If you’re figuring out where either of them fits in your lineup, it might be a good time to check out our Seven Knights Re:BIRTH tier list and see how these roles slot into current team setups.

The update’s story event, Rising Star on the Battlefield, runs until March 5th and focuses on Radgrid’s background, with stage rewards ranging from Legendary Hero Tickets to upgrade materials. It’s a fairly typical event structure for the series, but it gives you a reason to actually field the new arrivals rather than leaving them parked in your roster.

Beyond characters, the bigger shift comes from the introduction of Real Time Arena. Unlike standard Arena, you’re choosing skills manually each turn against opponents of similar rank, which adds a bit more unpredictability to matches.

There’s also a small batch of extras around the edges – new costumes for Ace and Rin, an expanded raid equipment cap, and a Booster Mode for Power Up Dungeons that should speed up daily farming.

If you’re jumping back in to test Radgrid or Bai Long, grabbing the latest Seven Knights Re:BIRTH codes first might give you enough resources to experiment without draining your stash.