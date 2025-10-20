Seven Knights Re:Birth boosts your crit and defence with two new Legendary heroes joining the fray

Rate-up banners all around

[Night Chaser] Kyle and [Last Executor] Aquila now available

Story Event runs until October 30th

Summon vouchers up for grabs

Kagura and Amelia may have just arrived two weeks ago, but Netmarble is keeping the ball rolling within Seven Knights Re:Birth with two more Legendary heroes joining the fray. In particular, [Night Chaser] Kyle and [Last Executor] Aquila are stepping in, with the former being one of the Four Lords of the Old and the latter a defensive Night Crow member.

You can boost both your DPS and your defence skills as Kyle offers a Crit Rate Boost with his passive Master of Chains skill, while Aquila can unleash Merciless Storm and Shroud of Darkness to keep you safe in battle. Of course, with these shiny new additions come rate-up banners too, which are always welcome when it comes to gacha pulls, right?

Additionally, the new “The Root of the Storm, Struck Down by Heaven” Story Event will run until October 30th to offer you a bit of backstory surrounding these two characters, along with a campaign that will reward you with a Brilliant Skill Enhancement Stone and a Legendary Hero Ticket I on top of Rate Up Hero Summon Vouchers.

And if you happen to be the type who loves collecting costumes, Mercure, Colt, and Silvesta will be sporting new looks as well if you're keen. Plus, social butterflies will be happy to know that there are plenty of goodies up for grabs in the Guild War Challenge Event based on how well your guild performs.

I personally had a blast when I first gave this lovely RPG a go myself at launch, so it's nice to see that the characters are adding up.

Now, with these new arrivals come fresh rankings and changes in the meta too, so if you're curious, why not have a look at our Seven Knights Re:Birth tier list? We've also got a handy list of Seven Knights Re:Birth codes for all your freebie-claiming pleasure.