My Talking Tom Friends 2 adds a monster mashup with its latest Halloween update

Get ready for some Halloween treats

My Talking Tom Friends 2 has launched its first major update

Dress up your Friends in new funky Halloween costumes

Take a trip to the dentist to turn messy mouths into sparkling smiles

My Talking Tom Friends 2 has just launched its first major update: a spectacular Halloween-themed monster mashup that treats fans with new ways to dress up, decorate, and bake with a spooky seasonal touch.

Trick or treat?

The Halloween spirit is in full swing in the neighbourhood, with festive Halloween decorations adorning each of your favourite friends’ houses. You’ll also receive a new wardrobe of spooky Halloween costumes - Werewolf, Mummy, Vampire, Pumpkin, Alien, and Bruja - as well as a bounty of new seasonal treats, from Zombie Sandwiches to Witch Hat Pancakes. But that’s not all…

What else is in store?

Aside from the new Halloween activities, you’ll have the opportunity to visit the dentist, indulge in some face painting, and use a workbench to fix up the skateboards and games console.

After you’ve worked up a sweat you can whip up a meal in a free flowing kitchen where you’ll drag, slice, dice, mix, and sizzle your cuisine while dressing your pals up in a variety of culinary-themed attire. These range from a chef to a cook, waiter, or picnic boy or girl.

When you’re done, you can get those sweet teeth fixed with a visit to the dentist where messy mouths are transformed into sparkling smiles. Players can remove food debris, brush their teeth, and rebuild missing pieces. After which you can pay a visit to Talking Angela’s makeup station. There you can paint using stencils, select Halloween designs, and add stickers for extra flair.

If you fancy getting into the Halloween spirit, then you can find My Talking Tom Friends 2 available to download for free from the App Store and Google Play.