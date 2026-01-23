Order of Kings set to launch closed beta next month alongside fresh gameplay footage

Crowned

Order of Kings has set the date for its upcoming closed beta this February

It married classic mobile 4X with an infusion of real-time 3D battles

Use terrain and elevation to your advantage with realistic tactics

When it comes to strategy on mobile, too often we end up in a numbers game. Whose unit is bigger? Who has the fancy magic sword? For whatever reason, terrain and tactics tend to be secondary. But the upcoming 4X fusion RTS Order of Kings may turn out to be different due to some small but significant changes.

Set during the iconic Three Kingdoms period of Chinese history, which is often used as a backdrop for gaming, Order of Kings offers up all the typical tropes of the strategy genre. You'll build your home base, attack opponents and others alike, all while collecting a squadron of famous historical faces to lead your forces.

But where Order of Kings differs is its use of more strategic real-time combat. With its first beta set to launch on February 6th, if you've been keeping an eye on Order of Kings since we last reported on it, now is the time to get in there and pre-register for it on Android and iOS!

Total Warfare

But what do I mean by strategic real-time combat? Well, while other games may as well take place on a flat plane, Order of Kings introduces 3D topographical terrain and blocking. Essentially, units exist in physical form, and you can use terrain to your advantage.

Everything from protecting your flanks with rivers and ridgelines, or using elevated terrain to rain down arrows on your enemy. There's more gameplay footage promised ahead of Order of Kings' launch, but suffice it to say its mixture of classic mobile 4X strategy and Total War-style real-time battles has already thoroughly caught our eye.

But the actual release for Order of Kings is still a good while away yet. So if you fancy sharpening your skills as a general, then we've got you covered with our curated list of the best strategy games on Android!