Seven Knights Re:Birth celebrates its 1st anniversary with in-game events and new character Skuld

Seven Knights Re:Birth sees the introduction of a new legendary character

Skuld debuts alongside a new story event, revealing more of her backstory

Be sure to check in for a new Awakening and Dedicated Equipment system

One of the more popular mobile RPGs out there, Seven Knights Re:Birth turned the Seven Knights series into a more approachable format for casual fans. Now, a year on, it's still going strong and is set to celebrate with some new events and a brand-new hero to boot!

Nicknamed [The Third Seat of Foresight] Skuld, this new hero is a legendary magic-type who can be acquired via the Skuld Rate Up Summon event and beefed up for battle in the Skuld Power Up event. She's sure to be a great addition to our Seven Knights Re:Birth tier list if her legendary status is any indication.

Spirit journey formation anniversary

The anniversary update also updates [Dark Justice] Silvesta with Awakening, a system that greatly enhances his combat potential. Not to mention giving him a distinct Awakening skill and giving his other abilities a major boost. To get this update, you'll need to hop into the Awakening system and complete his quests for the necessary fragments.

Speaking of systems, the addition of Dedicated Equipment ensures you'll be able to enhance your characters with new slots and items that allow you to fine-tune and grow their characteristics.

And finally, it wouldn't be an anniversary without some exclusive events. The new story event The Mage Who Weaves Threads and the Twins Who Share Tomorrow (try saying that three times fast) will let you find out more about Skuld, as well as nabbing you plenty of rewards along the way. Just hurry, because it's only available until June 11th.

If you still feel stuck for things to do, or just think that Seven Knights Re:Birth won't take up too much of your time, why not go ahead and check out our list of the five new mobile games to try this week for some of our favourite picks?