Wuthering Waves releases new details of its Cyberpunk: Edgerunners collaboration

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the smash-hit anime, is coming to Wuthering Waves

And Kuro Games have unveiled a suite of new details, including in-game events

Explore a new Night City-inspired area, and recruit both Lucy and Rebecca

Alongside Cyberpunk 2077, I'd credit Cyberpunk: Edgerunners with bringing the world of Mike Pondsmith's dark future into prominence in pop culture. How prominent? Well, just look at all the collabs that Lucy and friends have been involved in, including their upcoming appearance in Wuthering Waves!

Now, Kuro Games have unveiled new details of the collab, launching June 8th. Named The Dream Not Dreamed, it will continue the story of Lucy Kushinada from the series, taking players to a new area in the form of Somnoire: Night City.

On top of Lucy's appearance, the pint-sized powerhouse Rebecca will join her, with both debuting as new collaboration-exclusive Resonators. Rebecca herself can be recruited as part of the Instant Flashlight event.

Shock to the system

Now all I'm saying is that if Morgan Blackhand had been there, things would have gone very different. But if you want to send everyone's least-favourite Arasaka collaborator to the scrapyard, then you'll have the chance by taking on Nightmare: Adam Smasher and a bunch of new enemies inspired by Cyberpunk 2077's various devious corporations.

Aside from that, be sure to check in for the Gifts of the Dreamchasers log-in event and plenty of other collaboration-exclusive in-game goodies to work towards, including exclusive weapons such as the Spectral Trigger and Skull Thrasher.

The lead-up to the event will also feature a suite of developer interviews, covering everything from level and battle design to the performances being used. Oh, and yes, 'I really wanna' stay at your house' is also included as a special track.

Phew, that's a lot of stuff to sink your teeth into! So if you need to take a break and tackle a more traditional set of roleplaying circumstances, why not take a look at our list of the top cyberpunk mobile games for those that aren't based on the TTRPG?