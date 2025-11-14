Seven Knights Re:Birth introduces new legendary hero and half-year anniversary events

Elysia-n fields

Seven Knights Re:Birth is celebrating its half-year anniversary

The introduction of the new legendary hero Elysia comes alongside new events

Benefit from a smaller wishlist and new log-in rewards

Nowadays, just reaching a half-year anniversary can be cause for celebration in the crucible that is modern mobile. Fortunately, most of the big names tend to weather the storm a little better, but Netmarble are still eager to celebrate with the latest events for Seven Knights Re:Birth!

And the headlining addition in this update is none other than the new Legendary Universal hero [Revolutionary Commander] Elysia. Boasting the passive skill Leader of the Revolution, which ties into her backstory as leader of the Luminous Revolutionaries, Elysia can decrease enemy defence while removing debuffs from her allies, not to mention giving her a barrier and damage immunity when below half health.

You'll be able to grab Elysia through the new Elysia Rate Up Summon Event that offers increased chances of recruiting her. Once you have you can jump into the Elysia Power-Up Event to give her an even bigger boost. And if you want to find out a little more about Elysia herself, you can dig into the Girl Leading a Revolution story, which is available through November 27th.

Knighthood

But of course, you want to know what goodies you can snag as part of these anniversary events, right? Well, the new 0.5th Anniversary 7K Festival event will offer plenty of that. But be sure to check out our Seven Knights Re:Birth tier list first to see where Elysia might end up!

Split into multiple parts, the check-in event lets you log in for seven days to receive your own Seven Knights Selector for each. Meanwhile, your wish list will also be shortened, increasing the chances of summoning from this smaller pool of 'must-haves'.

So, be sure to check in soon, because these rewards aren't going to last forever.

