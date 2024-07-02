Seven Knights Idle Adventure to collaborate with hit anime series Shangri-La Frontier

Recruit new allies drawn from the cast of the TV series!

Seven Knights Idle Adventure, the hit idle-RPG from Netmarble, is set to hold a new collaboration event

It'll be crossing over with hit anime TV series Shangri La Frontier

You'll be able to recruit three new characters drawn from the series with new rewards too

Netmarble's hit game Seven Knights Idle Adventure is set to collaborate with the equally popular anime Shangri-La Frontier for a new crossover event that'll bring iconic characters from the series into the game.

Shangri-La Frontier follows the character Rakuro Hizutome (or 'Sunraku' as his in-game name goes). In the future where full-dive VR games have become the new standard, Rakuro is one of the few who aims to play, and master, every one of the bargain-bin, badly-made and glitchy games that have flooded the market.

Having mastered many of these games he brings his skills to the new, wildly popular Shangri-La Frontier, using his knowledge of clearing even the most broken of games to his advantage.

The collaboration will feature the characters Sunraki, Arthur Pencilgon and Oikatzo as recruitable allies in-game. There'll also be a Shangri-La Frontier Rate Up Summon Event and Shangri-La Frontier Special Check-in Event which will offer a chance for you to recruit the new heroes and gain exclusive rewards for logging in during the event.

Naturally, this collaboration also features the introduction of new dungeon stages and a collaboration-exclusive dungeon for players to battle through. We have to admit that anime collaborations usually don't grab us, but we certainly haven't seen one featuring the main character having a bird head before. Both fans and players alike will likely be glad of new characters to recruit, either way.

