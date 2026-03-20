Seven Knights Idle Adventure celebrates two-and-a-half years in new anniversary event

Birthday celebrations

Seven Knights Idle Adventure is celebrating two-and-a-half years of fun

That means a brand-new legendary hero for Dellon

Not to mention a suite of brand-new reward events being offered up too

For whatever reason, it's become increasingly popular on mobile to celebrate incremental anniversaries. Half a year, one-and-a-half, two-and-a-half, and so on. I've no doubt it's to offer an excuse for in-game events to draw in players. But for fans of Seven Knights Idle Adventure, those rewards are likely to be very welcome!

Developer Netmarble have certainly brought out many of the stops you'd expect for this kind of event. Starting off with a 2.5th Anniversary Special Check-In event taking place until April 2nd, and a 2.5th Anniversary Special Challenger Pass is also available until the 2nd.

But it's the new hero, On Stage Dellons, that's probably going to grab your attention the most. Certain to be a heartthrob for many of the gals (and some of the guys) playing it, sees Dellon take on the role of rock 'n roll frontman, including with his legendary-plus form Frontman Dellons he awakens into.

Save the date

It's almost impossible to list everything taking place for this anniversary event in an easily digestible article. But let's try. You'll find both a 2.5th Anniversary Special Dungeon and Carnival event that earn you currency to exchange for exciting rewards such as Elke's Wish Hero Selection Tickets. Not to mention the special coupon event running through to the 16th!

Be sure to keep an eye out for the Lucky Seven Festa and Elke's Adventure Party Challenger Pass, too! For Seven Knights, it's interesting to think this spinoff has endured so well, so hopefully fans will soon be celebrating its third anniversary and beyond.

Meanwhile, if playing Seven Knights has given you a taste for the more role-playing things in life, then you'll want to take a look at the rest of the site. Just dig into our list of the best RPGs on Android to see what we think are worth playing this weekend!