Seven Knights Idle Adventure celebrates 2nd anniversary with new Awakening feature, High Lord Evan, and lots of freebies

Two years and counting

Awaken heroes to Legendary+ grade

Log in to nab 2nd Anniversary Selected Legendary Hero Selection Ticket

Up to 7,777,700 Rubies up for grabs

If you're looking for something else to get your hands on after that Omniscient Reader crossover, you'll be happy to know that Seven Knights Idle Adventure is kicking off its 2nd anniversary festivities with a bunch of new content - and tons and tons of freebies, of course.

In the latest update, you can look forward to buffing up your roster with the new Awakening system - this means that you can boost your heroes even further after they're successfully awakened from the “Legendary” grade to the “Legendary+” grade. To start, Rachel (Ashen Flame Rachel), Magic Society Elke (First Strike Crusher Elke), and Juri (Supreme Justice Juri) will be available for awakening via Ego Stones.

These, in turn, can be earned through the Abyss Expedition. Or, you can simply try your hand at the PD's Gift! 77x Rate Up Summon event running until September 18th. Here, you can pull for Legendary heroes using tickets from anniv events.

And for even less of an effort, the 2nd Anniversary Check-In runs until September 18th as well, where a 2nd Anniversary Selected Legendary Hero Selection Ticket will be up for grabs. Meanwhile, the Lucky Seven Festa lets you score up to 7,777,700 Rubies!

You might even snag the new High Lord hero, High Lord Evan, if you're feeling lucky. Or better yet, you can have a look at our Seven Knights Idle Adventure codes for more freebies right off the bat.

In the meantime, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking it out on the App Store or on Google Play. It's free-to-play with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the vibes and visuals.