Seven Knights Idle Adventure reveals launch date set for September 6th, with Android Early Access underway

Netmarble has dropped the official release date for Seven Knights Idle Adventure, the studio's upcoming title based on the popular Seven Knights franchise. Landing on iOS and Android on September 6th, the game is now open for pre-registration on iOS devices, with an ongoing Open Beta for Android gamers.

In Seven Knights Idle Adventure, you can look forward to scoring 17,777 rubies, 777 Hero Summon Tickets, as well as the unique-grade hero Evan if you sign up during the pre-registration period on iOS. Of course, with the game already in Early Access on Adnoird, you can still nab those rewards when the title officially releases on September 6th.

If you're not familiar with the game, Seven Knights Idle Adventure offers an accessible Seven Knights experience as an idle RPG for low-capacity devices. You can expect previously untold episodes as well on top of the fan-fave characters from the series across more than 136 Seven Knights heroes. Additionally, there are 25 pets and 180 hero costumes to discover, as you dive into the Main Field Exploration, put your skills to the test in the 10v10 PVP Arena, or battle for supremacy in the Dungeon Delves Challenges.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can do so by pre-registering for Seven Knights Idle Adventure on the official website, or giving the game a go on the Google Play Store for Android devices. You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.