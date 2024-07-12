Seven Knights Idle Adventure introduces two new heroes, starting with Celestial Guardian Reginleif

And grab her healing counterpart Aquila too!

Seven Knights Idle Adventure's latest update is here

It features two new heroes, Reginleif and Aquila

There's also a new minigame, event and the addition of more stages

Seven Knights Idle Adventure, Netmarble's idle-game spin-off of their hit Seven Knights franchise, is seeing the addition of two new heroes in the game's latest update. There's also a new minigame, the addition of further stages and of course the Month of 7K event!

But the biggest addition is of course the two new heroes, starting with Reginleif. One of the Celestial Guardians, Reginleif focuses on ranged and can grant her allies Tense Immunity when in combat. By dealing critical hits she also earns an attack buff for all other ranged units in the team.

Her active skill meanwhile does damage in a small area, and inflicts a debuff on critical hit rate and defense, preventing enemies struck by it from blocking. She'll be available via the Reinglief Rate Up Summon Event, running until July 24th.

Next, there's Aquila, a defense-type hero who uses a Concentrated Attack debuff on a target when they're critically hit. This will focus all allies, other than those under a Taunmt debuff, to attack that enemy. She also boasts other skills to decrease cooldowns and recover HP.

Yes, there's more. This update adds in a new mini-game with the Coliseum, available until July 24th. In this mode, you're assigned a random team of heroes and gain rewards based on the number of your wins. You can also grab special rewards in the new, ongoing Month of 7K event that also runs through July 31st.

So hop into Seven Knights Idle Adventure now to grab some rewards! Or if you're not fussed you can always take a look at the latest entry in our regular feature of the top five new mobile games to try this week!

Better yet, you can also dig into our list of the best mobile games of 2024 (so far) for even more choices!