5 new mobile games to try this week - July 11th, 2024
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.
Let's get on with it!
Stray Cat Falling
It's a universally known fact that cats are indeed liquid, but Stray Cat Falling takes it one step further by challenging you to fit as many of these blob-like furballs into a jar as you can. The Suika-esque game tasks you with merging falling cats to form bigger ones, because all know that fluffy feline friends instantly make the world a better place.
Much you like you would with Tetris, your objective here is to keep your jar from spilling over. Thankfully, each cat companion will have its own characteristic or skill that'll help you do just that. With physics by your side, you can aim for that coveted high score across more than 100 levels to become the ultimate stray cat champion.
Ace Force 2
Showcase your smooth moves and sensational swag with this sizzling new shooter from MoreFun Studios. Crafted by the Tencent subsidiary using Unreal Engine 4, this 5v5 team-based FPS lets you squad up and strategise the best tactics to take down your foes across a cutthroat urban setting.
There are plenty of different weapons to wield and interesting skills to try your hand at, with cool character designs that'll make sure each one-shot kill is as stylish as the last.
Stickman Master III
If you've ever tried to doodle random stickman figures in a desperate attempt to pass the time in class, you'll understand exactly why they hold such a universal appeal. Loongcheer Game levels up these stickmen with lots of swag in Stickman Master III, offering a stylish idle RPG experience where you can save the world and look hella cool while doing it.
There are more than 70 stick-figure fighters to choose from across five factions, with global leaderboards you can dominate to show off your combat prowess. You can also team up with your online besties and join in on some madcap mayhem in the Guild War.
Royal Card Clash
Stick it to the man in Royal Card Clash, a Solitaire-inspired card game where you use your deck to take down pompous royals in deck-based combat. Each royal card will have its own HP, and the numbers on your deck tell you just how much damage you can deal with every turn.
It might sound simple enough, but you'll need to be strategic and efficient to win. There are different difficulty levels you can unlock as well, with global leaderboards you can compete in to see how far you can go before your cards run out.
Railbreak Pocket Edition
Cypress Ridge is plagued with hordes of the undead, but somehow, the only way to make it out of the carnage unscathed is to play an arcade game. This survival horror shooter features plenty of tongue-in-cheek humour and lots of gruesome zombies made more visceral by Unreal Engine 5.
You can discover the narrative with the Story Mode or see if the RNG gods are in your favour within the semi-procedurally generated Glitch Gauntlet. You can also see if you can survive the relentless undead in the Onslaught Mode or torture yourself in the Boss Rush - all presented with "the cheesiest dialogue and voice acting ever featured in an on-rails shooter."