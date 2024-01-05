Earn Happy New Year's Chests during multiple New Year events in Seven Knights 2

Use Lucky New Year Coins to craft Mythic Soulstone Shards and other items.

Netmarble has released a new update for its mobile RPG Seven Knights 2. The update adds several limited-time events for you to enjoy. Additionally, the January update expands the Celestial Tower, adding more of a challenge.

Seven Knights 2 is the official sequel to Netmarble’s mobile RPG Seven Knights. Set 20 years after the events of Seven Knights, Seven Knights 2 follows Daybreak Mercenaries on a mission to find Rudy, the last surviving member of the Seven Knights. You’ll collect heroes and explore a beautiful open world.

The new update introduces new competing elements in the Ranked Training Ground. New ways to immobilize enemies have also been added to the Ranked Training Ground. Further, you’ll now have access to new effects such as increasing ally attacks or decreasing the Defense of the Company Commander and Training Bear upon defeating enemies.

Seven Knights 2 is also hosting three new events through January 17th. You can earn a Happy New Year Chest by checking in for ten days as part of the Lucky & Happy! Happy New Year Check-in event. Your Happy New Year chest will contain items such as coins and rubies.

During the Celestial Tower & Daily Special Mission event, you can earn upgrade items, Happy New Year's Chests, and Legendary+ Hero Summon Voucher Fragments, among other rewards. The rewards you receive from this event are based on the number of in-game missions you clear. Finally, the Lucky New Year Coin Crafting event lets you craft items such as Legendary Pet Summon Voucher Fragments, Legendary+ Hero Summon Voucher Fragments, Mythic Soulstone Shards and Liberation Stones from Lucky New Year Coins.

Seven Knights 2 is available on Google Play and the App Store. The game is also currently in beta on Windows.