Seven Knights 2 introduces the mythic pet Grim Reaper Knight Dello in latest update

Netmarble is back with another scheduled update for Seven Knights 2. This time, they’re bringing another mythic pet alongside a challenge dungeon and other limited-time events to the mobile RPG. The previous update saw the addition of a new mythic hero, Transcendence in Space and Time Yeonhee, and in this one, she will be accompanied by a pet.

Grim Reaper Knight Dello is the mythic pet joining Seven Knights 2 and is a great ally for recuperation. Thanks to its temporary invincibility, the pet allows all allies to recover their HP for a limited time. Not just that, Dello can also grant an unstoppable attack boost to teammates, while simultaneously lowering attack speed.

Meanwhile, players can take part in the newly updated Challenge Dungoen, which is now entering its fourth season. The Nestra Incarnation Shane has been added, which brings loads of new challenges and rewards. If that sounds like too much hard work, then redeem these Seven Knights 2 codes to get free summons!

Other ways of boosting resources are some of the limited-timed events that have gone live. Both the Pet Summon Special Missions and Daily Mission Clear will run until December 6th, offering several rewards for completing simple tasks. Some of them include a Legendary+ Pet Summon Voucher Fragment, Legendary Pet Summon Voucher Fragment, and Maps.

The Check-In Event will last a little longer, running until December 20th. It offers a constant flurry of goodies just for logging into the game for two weeks. It’s another way of getting Legendary+ Pet Summon Vouchers, Pet Step Up Summon Tickets, and more.

This should be enough content for a few more weeks before the next update comes in. Download Seven Knights 2 by clicking on your preferred link below. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. Visit the official website for more information or visit the Facebook page and join the rest of the community.