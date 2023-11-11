Seven Knights 2 adds a mythic hero and new story scenario in latest update

After last month’s exciting Halloween update, Netmarble is back with another thrilling patch for Seven Knights 2. This time, a new mythic hero joins the popular mobile RPG alongside a few story events, a new ranked PvE mode and several other activities.

These updates usually bring a Legendary+ hero to Seven Knights 2, but the latest patch is set to introduce Transcendence of Space in Time Yeonhee, who belongs to the Mythic tier. She is a ranged-type hero who utilizes a Nightmare effect to disorient her foes, opening up a window for everyone to deal damage.

Those that are trapped within the Nightmare are particularly vulnerable to Yeonhee’s area of effect moves that will take away a lot of their HP simultaneously. In addition, she also possesses the shield block effect, which lowers survivability while boosting her own stats through the lucid dream effect.

Yeonhee will join her buddies, Phone and Evan, in the new story scenario titled Those Who Face Destiny. It chronicles the trio’s journey into the final battle and is going to be a thrilling event. Before the war begins, make sure you’ve redeemed these Seven Knights 2 codes for free summons!

Meanwhile, the game has also added a new PvE mode called Ranked Training Ground, which has been designed for the best players to showcase their skills on a grand stage. Players have a minute to deal as much damage as they can to monsters while competing with others worldwide. Those who get high ranks are in for several rewards.

Finally, a couple of check-in and daily missions will also be available, but the one to look out for is the Jumping Event. It's great for newbies as clearing simple tasks will grant them tonnes of goodies like a Mythic Hero Ace Summon Voucher and other upgrade materials.

Download Seven Knights 2 now for free by clicking on your preferred link below.