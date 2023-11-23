PureVPN launches dedicated Apple TV VPN with special Black Friday deals

Preferred Partner Feature

If you’re looking for the best possible way to enjoy your Apple TV service then you should look no further than PureVPN - an innovative VPN that sets a new standard for efficient and effortless streaming. With PureVPN's Apple TV VPN app, you no longer have to tinker around with manual VPN routers and complicated set-ups - not when you've got a user-friendly app you can access with a single click on your Apple TV.

With those pesky configurations out of the way, you can take advantage of easily accessible servers thanks to the native support for VPN in tvOS 17. You can also save the servers you use the most to save time searching for cities you want to connect to. All these are available from the PureVPN app that you can download from the App Store of your device. Simply log into your VPN account and enjoy secure browsing with more than 6,500 servers across 70 countries.

To top it all off, PureVPN is celebrating all the festive tidings of the season with a special Black Friday Golden Ticket promotion. This means that you'll score another 2 years Max Plan upon purchasing a 2 Years Max Plan at no extra cost.

In case you haven't been keeping up-to-date with the wonderful world of VPNs, signing up for one can open up new opportunities for you across a variety of mobile games. Since you can switch locations easily with a VPN, you can change your region and flit on over to a different server in case yours ever gets too crowded. You can also protect yourself from would-be hackers thanks to the ad blockers and traffic encryption that VPNs often have, along with anti-tracking technology and security against DDoS attacks.

Plus, with the ability to change your location, you can access region-locked games to keep from feeling the FOMO. And finally, when you're on the go, you can still enjoy your mobile games by connecting to public WiFi without any security risks.

If all that sounds good to you, you can have a go at PureVPN's full-featured free trial to see if it's your cup of tea. It's available for both Android and iOS devices, including browser extensions, Linux, and Amazon Fire TV Stick as well.