Servant of the Lake is an upcoming point-and-click adventure from Rusty Lake with a new demo out now

Lakeside views

Servant of the Lake, Rusty Lake's upcoming mobile release, is releasing a demo

Steam Next Fest will let fans get their hands on it ahead of the multiplatform release

Servant of the Lake sees you working as caretaker for the Vanderboom family, with mysteries aplenty

If there's one developer we're always fond of seeing in the point-and-click adventure space, it's Rusty Lake. Their series of weird, wacky and slightly unsettling adventures always have us hooked. And one of their most intriguing upcoming games, Servant of the Lake, now has a demo available!

Servant of the Lake, as you might have guessed from the name, sees you taking on the role of a servant at a lakeside house. Straightforward enough, but that's about the only clear-cut thing about your new job. Taking care of the Vanderboom estate (a name that'll be familiar to longtime Rusty Lake fans) is anything but safe and secure.

You'll be tasked with completing seemingly simple and straightforward daily routines, which quickly devolve into the bizarre and unnerving. It's an intriguing premise, but, unfortunately, if you do want to try out the demo, you'll have to hop onto your PC, as it's part of Steam Next Fest.

The lady in the lake

As I noted last week with Hungry Horrors , Steam Next Fest is always a good chance for mobile players to find out more about upcoming releases. Servant of the Lake is set to arrive on mobile alongside PC in spring 2026, so we won't need to wait long to get our hands on it properly.

Servant of the Lake itself looks to be probably the most straightforward, if most unnerving, entry in Rusty Lake's series. With the Vanderbloom family at the centre and plenty of gothic thrills and chills, it'll undoubtedly strain your heart as much as your puzzle-solving skills.

If you're looking for a few scares this Halloween on mobile, then you don't need to wait for Servant of the Lake to release. Instead, why not dig into our list of the best mobile horror games for Android? There's plenty on there to frighten you.