Hungry Horrors hits Steam Next Fest ahead of mobile release

Hungry Horrors, the upcoming roguelike dish server, is coming to Steam Next Fest

It pits princess against mythical monster in a culinary battle

Collect authentic dishes and feed monsters from Irish and British myth

One of the fringe benefits of Steam Next Fest is that even for releases aimed at PC players, we can get a preview for mobile. Case in point with Hungry Horrors, set to feature its own demo over on Steam later this month ahead of a later mobile release!

We've already covered Hungry Horrors, but once more with gusto: Hungry Horrors pits you against monsters in a fantasy world. But you aren't armed with a sword or spells, or even a bow. Instead, it's just you, the monsters and the cookery book you've got to hand.

The objective in Hungry Horrors is essentially to feed the monster before it eats you. To do that, you'll build up a deck of dishes and grab more in each roguelike adventure. The cards you play to feed monsters have different effects, meaning you'll need to mix and match what to feed them and when.

Stargazing

Hungry Horrors also has the distinction of featuring a great many famous dishes from British and Irish cuisine. This ranges from the normal, like a Full English, to the more unusual, such as Haggis, and the downright bizarre, including the infamous Stargazey Pie.

The Steam Next Fest demo will show off many of the latest features ahead of its PC-first and planned mobile release. It's well worth keeping an eye open as well, because the folks over at Clumsy Bear also have plans for a Kickstarter. So if Hungry Horrors seems like your jam, be sure to keep an eye on it if you want to pitch in towards development.

