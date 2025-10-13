Gaucho and the Grassland lets you live it up like a Latin cowboy as it's set to come to mobile

Hi-ho silver!

Gaucho and the Grassland is an indie life sim coming to mobile

It sees you taking on the role of the titular Gaucho as you roam the range

Work with mystical entities to keep harmony, cultivate your herd and rebuild your ranch

The life sim genre is very popular on mobile. With hits like Stardew Valley and even classics such as Animal Crossing making their presence felt. But there's about to be a new cowboy on the block, literally, with the announcement that Brazilian indie hit Gaucho and the Grassland is on its way.

Gaucho and the Grassland is named after the titular Latin American ranchers. Rather than cultivating crops in static agriculture, you'll roam the range and herd animals, caring for them and gathering resources from them. That includes shearing sheep, collecting eggs from chickens, milking cows and the good-old-fashioned pastime of fishing.

In between, you'll be riding the range and exploring various biomes, from the grasslands to highlands and the mystical worlds in between. You'll even be working with mystical beings to restore harmony to the natural world as part of your new role as the guardian of the pamps.

Viva Brazil

In case you hadn't clocked it already, Gaucho and the Grassland is intent on showcasing Latin American and Brazilian culture in new and interesting ways. That means not just the usual history but also the mystical culture, music and even arts of the country. You'll explore authentic landscapes, rebuild and customise your own house, and all the good stuff you'd expect from a life sim.

It's proven to be quite popular on Steam since its initial release, and with its low-poly but highly stylised graphics more suited for mobile, it's a shame we aren't set to get our hands on it sooner. For now, it's 'coming soon', but I think that those of you who enjoy life sims with a bit of an adventurous side will want to keep your eye on this one.

