Seoul Exorcist 111 lets you experience shonen action in your pocket, coming soon to iOS and Android

Slice and dice, then pause and look cool

Seoul Exorcist 1111 is a real-time turn-based demon slaying simulator

Play four distinct characters dispatching demons with flashy moves

Keep to a strict seven minute time limit and outmanoeuvre your foes

We often talk about releases that riff on different concepts. Combining them, parodying them, or just upsetting the apple cart and reinventing the rules. But what about that good-old-fashioned, 'I'll make my own game for that'? Well, Seoul Exorcist 1111 might be the best example of that axiom when it's set to arrive later this month.

In Seoul Exorcist 1111, you play a cool, trendy teen exorcist wielding magical abilities to demolish hordes of demons trying to tear you apart. Set in the equally trendy city of Seoul, your solo levelling adventure certainly has a whiff of the jujutsu about it.

It's pretty obvious that Seoul Exorcist 1111 takes more than a bit of inspiration from anime. But that's not a bad thing, with the retro graphics rendering flashy attacks as you dispatch your enemies in gloriously colourful detail. Real-time turn-based action means you can tweak each move you make, pulling off some truly impressive moves.

Real talk

While turn-based, real-time may be an oxymoron, it's the best descriptor for how Seoul Exorcist plays. As you move from left to right, so do your enemies, but rather than just taking them out one at a time, you're challenged to line up attacks that hit multiple directions, or pull off impressive stunts like knocking back one enemy to hit another.

You'll have all manner of stages to do battle in, be it in the city streets, a moving train or a demon realm. Add to that the four different characters and strict seven-minute time limit, and Seoul Exorcist does a surprisingly intriguing job of making you feel like a shonen protagonist slicing up your opponents.

Speaking of which, if you want to live out that Japanimation-type fantasy, why not dig into our list of the best anime mobile games you can play right now?