The Exit 8 launches Anomaly update to make the creepy walking sim even creepier

No turning back now

Spot anomalies and try to escape

Immerse yourself in the eerie underground metro

The Exit 8 is available for $3.99 a pop

I really don't know what it is about these liminal spaces that makes everything feel like you're one wrong move away from instant death. There's always that sense of dread everywhere you turn, because the absence of anything makes things even more horrific - and that's exactly what The Exit 8 is going for, especially with its new update.

With the aptly titled "New Anomaly Update", the eerie walking sim will have you trying to spot anomalies across the vast underground network you're trapped in. You're not supposed to overlook any of them, and if you do spot one, you're meant to turn back with no questions asked.

I can tell how incredibly well-made the whole thing is, because if it can make the bustling Japanese metro - a lively and totally fun place I'd love to get lost in - a horrific nightmare, then you know it's really, really good (if you like that kind of suspense, that is).

And I'm pretty sure lots of people do, especially since The Exit 8 has already sold more than two million copies across the globe. I suppose it's always intriguing to want to find out what makes the underground passageway tick, and if you can manage to reach the titular exit, then I'd imagine that the sense of satisfaction would be unparalleled.

In any case, if you're eager to test your own keen powers of observation and your survival instincts, The Exit 8 is available for $3.99 a pop or your local equivalent on iOS and Android. It's also on Steam and on consoles - actually, the new update was previously launched on Steam and on the Nintendo Switch when the live-action film was released in theatres earlier in the year.

But if you're looking for more spine-tingling ways to spend the holidays, why not have a look at our list of the best horror games on iOS?