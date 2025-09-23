Dark Shot Survival has soft launched on Android in select regions

Face the horrors of the night

Soft launch in US, UK, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany

Combination of base-building, scavenging, and crafting

Multiplayer co-op lets you team up with others to fend off nightmarish creatures

If you’ve been looking for a fresh survival fix on mobile, Dark Shot Survival has just crept into soft launch across Android in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It drops you into a shadow-ridden post-apocalypse where your best chance of living another day is balancing strategy with sheer grit.

In Dark Shot Survival, your goal is to build a safe haven before the dark swallows you whole. You’ll need to scavenge through derelict towns and eerie forests by day, then retreat to your fortress when the sun sets. Night isn’t just a change of scenery here; it’s when the real horrors crawl out, forcing you to defend your base against creatures that only thrive in the dark.

The survival loop mixes base-building with resource management. Every expedition counts, whether you’re looting scrap to upgrade defences or tracking down the rare materials needed for better weapons. Crafting plays a big role too; the right combination of gear can mean the difference between holding the line and watching your walls crumble.

Things heat up further with multiplayer. You can team up with others, pool resources, and share the burden of keeping the night terrors at bay. The rest of the heavy lifting is done by the haunting arty style and sound design that makes every expedition feel tense.

Combined with regular updates and timed events promised by the developers, there’s plenty to keep you coming back if survival strategy with a dash of horror is your thing. It’s up to you to decide whether you’ll go at it alone or find strength in numbers.

For now, Dark Shot Survival is only available via soft launch in the listed regions, but if you’re in one of them, you can jump in today on Google Play and see how long you last in the shadows.

And for some more adventures, here’s a list of the best survival games to play on Android!