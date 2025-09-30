Ahead of the Game - Secrets of Paradise is a merge puzzler filled with coffee cups and corporate conspiracies

The Mayor's up to no good again

Merge items across a board to serve customers

Unravel the sinister plot behind the Corporation

Stop the evil Mayor at all costs

Hello and welcome to Ahead of the Game, a series where we tell you all about an upcoming game that, despite not being out yet, is available for you to play at the time of publishing. Through this series, you can grab a chance to play games well ahead of their release date, be that through Soft Launch, Open Beta, Demos, or more.

True to its title, Secrets of Paradise will task you with uncovering the titular hidden truths surrounding the aforementioned sanctuary - and if that's a bit of a mouthful, just think of it as a place where everything's not quite what it seems. Underneath all the vibrant colours lies a sinister plot that threatens to destroy your world - or, at least, the world your Grandpa's left behind for you.

Okay, perhaps that's me being overly dramatic about all this, but honestly, you don't really need to spice things up for this charming merge puzzler. The narrative alone will do that for you, if the satisfying merge mechanics don't do it first.

Essentially, you inherit a rundown property that you'll need to restore to its former glory, but the catch is that the Mayor and the evil Corporation have their own hidden agendas for your Grandpa's land. You'll unravel the mysteries bit by bit though, starting from serving up some delightfully warm cups of coffee to the people around you.

This means merging items to form more items to serve even bigger items (very similar to Merge Maid Cafe - Isekai Story), with certain elements on the board that you need to unlock. You earn XP along the way, of course, but the endless loop keeps you going so that you can discover more about the story along the way.

There's sneaky sabotage and corporate greed afoot, I'd say, but even then, if all you're really into is some merge mayhem across a lovely tropical island, then Secrets of Paradise should do the trick too.

So, how do you play Secrets of Paradise?

Lady Luck always seems to smile upon my region when it comes to soft launches, and if you happen to be based in the UAE, Russia, Ukraine, Mexico, or the Philippines , you too can stay privy to the Secrets of Paradise today.

Otherwise, you can pre-register to get first dibs as soon as it's out, and the launch date actually isn't too far away. It's supposed to land on iOS and Android on November 6th, but until then, you'd best get your merge masteries on point!