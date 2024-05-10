Second Wave is a MOBA with first-person shooter elements that's now on Early Access on Steam

Early access starts on May 31st

Explore the world of Armantia

Test out 17 different characters and their skills

Try your hand at the multiplayer practice range

Challengers Games has officially announced an Early Access Steam launch for Second Wave, letting players get their hands on the first-person shooter-slash-MOBA on May 31st. Mobile gamers will have to wait for a little bit, but if you're eager to get first dibs, you can get a taste of the team-based shooter on Steam and discover the world of Armantia ahead of everyone else.

In Second Wave, you can look forward to testing out the character-to-character combat during the Early Access phase, along with the 17 heroes you can tinker around with. Combat is enhanced with AI-implemented monster Behavior Trees; plus, you can also try your hand at the multiplayer practice range to figure out which characters and playstyles suit you best.

"Second Wave introduces various characters with distinct personalities and differentiated game modes to enjoy the fun of team-based shooting games. To evolve Second Wave into an even more appealing game, we believe your help is needed, so we decided to release it as an early access," says CEO Tamura Koji.

The title has been in development since July 2022, but at the moment, there's no official launch window just yet. For now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Second Wave on Steam, and if you're itching to play something similar on your mobile device while you're waiting for the official launch, why not take a look at our list of the best MOBAs on Android to get your fill?

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.