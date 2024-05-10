Rune Tower tasks you with clearing tower levels to earn rune word pieces, coming to mobile later this year

Climb the tower and dive into turn-based combat

Atelier Mirage has announced a 2024 launch for Rune Tower, the studio's upcoming dungeon crawler RPG. Combat is a classic turn-based affair, and the community has already gotten a quick taste of the game during the One Store Beta Game Zone in September last year as well as during the previous Closed Beta Test (CBT). Android users were also treated to a sneak peek via a pre-experience version last November on Google Play.

In Rune Tower, you can look forward to putting your skills to the test across a variety of floors that pose challenging encounters on every level. You'll take your pick among character races with different traits and professions as you form your party of six heroes, then flex your battle prowess against fearsome monsters to score rune word pieces as rewards.

"The variety of characters can be purchased through a fixed purchase system via the character tree, appealing to global users seeking a fair in-game economy. Rune Tower is designed to provide a high sense of achievement with minimal stress through turn-based combat for those who love MMORPGs but have limited time, catering to users who find something lacking in idle RPGs. Moreover, the text-based combat system will evoke nostalgia for users in their 30s and 40s, making it one of the most familiar systems," shares an Atelier Mirage representative.

We don't have an exact launch window just yet, except that the domestic release will supposedly be in July. Global launch will soon follow, but do take that with a grain of salt as these things may still change without notice.

For now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Rune Tower from the developer's official website.