Sea of Stars brings classic JRPG action with modern conveniences to mobile

See? Stars!

Sea of Stars is set to come to iOS and Android

The classic Chrono Trigger-inspired JRPG offers fast-paced combat and exciting exploration

Jump into the tale of Valere and Zale as they seek to become Solstice Warriors

It seems nowadays that anyone trying to emulate the old-school RPG genre either goes for familiar Western classics, such as Daggerfall or the titan of the JRPG genre, Final Fantasy. But Sea of Stars took a different approach, with one inspired by the no-less beloved Chrono Trigger!

Of course, as you might've guessed, we wouldn't be talking about Sea of Stars if it wasn't about mobile too. And yes, Sea of Stars is finally going to make its way to both iOS and Android on April 7th. With gorgeous retro graphics, modern conveniences and plenty of nostalgic additions for the veteran gamer.

Sea of Stars sees you take on the role of Valere and Zale. As Children of the Solstice, they alone wield Eclipse Magic that allows them to become Solstice Warriors. And the world definitely has need of them to defeat the evil creations of the Fleshmancer.

With music provided by Yasunori Mitsuda, who also worked on Chrono Trigger, and house composer Eric W. Brown, it's clear where the inspiration for Sea of Stars comes from. And in terms of both combat and exploration, it looks to me to be a much more immersive experience. Certainly, if you're not as big a fan of the static combat of other JRPGs, Sea of Stars offers a slightly more dynamic take on the mechanics.

Already sitting at a Very Positive rating on Steam and receiving some quite favourable reviews from critics, I think that Sea of Stars will prove to be just as big a hit (if not more) on mobile. I think there's a real hunger for classic JRPGs and that Sea of Stars will fit comfortably in that niche.

