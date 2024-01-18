What’s the best class in Buriedbornes 2?

Buriedbornes 2 is a hardcore RPG that challenges you to dungeon-crawl in your battle against the Ancient King and his legions of monstrosities and undead soldiers. Fortunately, you aren’t just tied to a single character, as you can put your soul into any of several classes. But out of these classes, which is best?

Well, that’s what we’re going to find out, in a strictly mechanical sense. Which is best, and how do you unlock them? Buriedbornes 2 boasts a uniquely expansive system of classes that drastically alter your approach to the dungeons and to how you deal with enemies.

Bear in mind, commensurate with its very hardcore roguelike gameplay, many of these classes will need a lot of game time to unlock. This is because many of them change the way you play the game entirely, and have powerful benefits to boot. So, we’re going to single out the three most powerful. But first, let’s start with the first class you’ll be playing and have unlocked, to set the scene for what's to come…