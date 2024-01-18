What’s the best class in Buriedbornes 2?
| Buriedbornes2
Buriedbornes 2 is a hardcore RPG that challenges you to dungeon-crawl in your battle against the Ancient King and his legions of monstrosities and undead soldiers. Fortunately, you aren’t just tied to a single character, as you can put your soul into any of several classes. But out of these classes, which is best?
Well, that’s what we’re going to find out, in a strictly mechanical sense. Which is best, and how do you unlock them? Buriedbornes 2 boasts a uniquely expansive system of classes that drastically alter your approach to the dungeons and to how you deal with enemies.
Bear in mind, commensurate with its very hardcore roguelike gameplay, many of these classes will need a lot of game time to unlock. This is because many of them change the way you play the game entirely, and have powerful benefits to boot. So, we’re going to single out the three most powerful. But first, let’s start with the first class you’ll be playing and have unlocked, to set the scene for what's to come…
1
Warrior (Example)
The Warrior is one of the five default classes you can access and is unique in the well-rounded style of play that it offers. With boosts to many of your default stats, the Warrior is great for getting used to the gameplay of Buriedbornes 2 and for learning the systems in a few trial runs first. In order to show you how to read the other classes we'll show, you can see the Warrior's stats on the left-hand side of the screen in the bar, they show the additional stat bonuses he gains as default, as well as his abilities and their chance to use, such as a 30% chance of parrying an attack of a certain kind.
Once you figure out your own style of play and the optimal approach, that’s when you’ll want to experiment with other play styles such as the Ranger or Wizard. His default skills are: Slash, Tackle and Shield Break.
2
Samurai
The Samurai is focused primarily on dealing damage, as well as reducing the cooldown of quick skills (those that don’t end a turn when used) by -2. Her primary ability is providing an additional activation to effects that have been applied more than once, and using quick skills also grants her +1 bravery. The Samurai is perfect for modifying your attack patterns on the fly, and a plethora of alternative stances and moves available means she can take easy advantage of her unique attributes. Her starting skills are: Diagonal Slash, Diagonal Slash and Bloodbath.
3
Dark Knight
A complex character, the Dark Knight is difficult to get a handle on. But basically, his main attribute is doing direct Void damage to an enemy, negating their resistance. In return the values for his resistance are flipped, meaning damage he would ordinarily resist he becomes weak to and vice-versa. Played right, the Dark Knight has the potential to inflict massive damage against his enemies while applying weaknesses (which become resistances) against himself with his attacks. His default skills are: Energy Slash, Bleed Slash and Sword of Darkness.
4
Necromancer
The Necromancer is an excellent choice for summoning-focused players, as he not only offloads negative effects to summoned minions but can also take direct control of them. He can also use his summoning skill with a -1 discount, allowing for many more uses. The addition of a shield helps make up for a lacklustre starting HP pool. He’s perfect for magic-using players who want to use meat shields to soak up any negative effects. His starting skills are: Dark Bolt, Summon Zombie and Summon Skeleton.
Now that you have learned about the best class in Buriedbones 2, you might want to look at some tips and tricks for players who just started with Buriedbones 2.