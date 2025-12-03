Saturn Slalom is a fast-paced obstacle course through space from Noodlecake Games

Don't get caught in a gravity well

Saturn Slalom offers fast-paced obstacle course fun for mobile

It's the latest release from Noodlecake Games on iOS and Android

Dodge and weave, gain combos by taking risky manoeuvres and enjoy frenetic space flight fun

Frequent readers will recognise the name Noodlecake Games immediately because we've covered more than a few of their interesting releases in the past. But their newest launch, now available for iOS and Android, is a mite on the faster-paced side with Saturn Slalom.

Saturn Slalom is an extremely straightforward space flyer. You must navigate your ship between oncoming planetoids, with these obstacles growing larger and more frequent the further you fly. Simple, right? Well, Noodlecake throws in the aforementioned slalom mechanic as a bit of a curveball!

Scoring points means directing your ship across the middle of the screen. You need to string together combos in order to score more points, and, as you might guess, this means further risk of impacting one of the planetoids at high speed. The simple controls that require you to only tap left or right to steer in the proper direction add to the excitement (and terror!).

Saturn is in retrograde

Saturn Slalom also boasts reactive visuals, meaning as the level progresses and things get more frantic, both the audio and what's happening on screen will reflect that. Not exactly something to play if you're feeling anxious, but it'll undoubtedly get the adrenaline pumping.

Noodlecake are one of those developers I'm always pleased to see pass across my desk. Mainly because they exemplify the fact that not every new mobile release has to be a 4k, ray-traced blockbuster. Sometimes there's still space for the more fun, simple and straightforward games that many of us will have grown up with.

Still, that's not to say there isn't a glut of great releases to play at the moment.