Infinix's Hot 60 Pro+ is now the record holder for world's thinnest phone

The Infinix 60 Pro+ now holds the Guinness World Record for the world's thinnest phone

Specifically for the thinnest 3D curved display

The 60 Pro+ is the latest launch from manufacturer Infinix

We've come a long way since the days of car phones and chunky bricks that could connect to the mobile phone network if you prayed hard enough. But nowadays things are getting ridiculously slim, as aptly demonstrated by the Infinix Hot 60 Pro+, which now holds the Guinness World Record for World’s Thinnest 3D Curved Display Smartphone.

The achievement was announced last week during a ceremony at the famous Borobudur Temple in Indonesia, which also marked the official launch of the device. The phone measures 5.95mm at its thinnest point, and only 6.09mm at its thickest.

Of course, many of you who know how Guinness World Records work will note that they don't attend every single purported example of a record. Those attempting records do need to pay a fee and consult the company, but either way, the effort Infinix went to seems justified considering the vast amount of publicity it's garnered them.

How thin is too thin?

While Infinix is not yet a household name, it does seem to offer quite the complete package with the Hot 60 Pro+ with all the gubbins such as an AMOLED curved display, MediaTek Helio G200 Chipset and so on and so forth.

The only question I suppose then is whether or not this fancy new record and release brings Infinix to the fore. I guess the fact that we're covering them is evidence that it's been an effective marketing tool. But can phones get even thinner now? Maybe. I'm not sure how confident I'd feel having anything thinner than the Hot 60 Pro+ in my pocket, however.

