Don't Spend a Single Contract in Monster Hunter Outlanders Before Reading This (Reroll Guide)

Third, fourth, or fifth time's the charm, as they say! Let our Monster Hunter Outlanders reroll guide help you make the most of your pulls.

Now that you've waited so long for the official launch, you'll likely want to maximise every single pull you get across this action-packed RPG - and our MH Outlanders reroll guide can help you do exactly that. It's not just about grabbing whatever the summons pool gives you willy-nilly, after all, as you'll want to make sure you get the best recruits to help you on your journey across Aesoland.

And why wouldn't you? With all the colourful characters you can add to your squad, you can help make sure your Fated Adventurer is always at the top of their game. So, without further ado, let me lend you a hand with your MH Outlanders reroll.

How to reroll in Monster Hunter Outlanders

For the SEA/Garena version, it's best to start with a Guest Account if you're not really looking to keep your pulls permanently. Play through the tutorial until you get to the Recruitment quest to unlock Raya. Here, you'll get to do your first 10-pull summon.

If you're not happy with your pull, you have two options:

You can switch to a different server in your region and create a new character. This will obviously mean playing on a server that might not be the fastest and most efficient for you, and once you've used up all the servers, you won't have any other chances left.

Or, you can hit "Delete Data" in your phone's settings. This will mean you'll need to download the entire thing all over again, though, and given the massive download size for MHO, how often you repeat this process will really depend on how patient you are.

After that, you'll need to go through the whole tutorial all over again, which will take about 40 minutes or so, depending on how skilled you are in taking down those two beginner monsters. There's a handy Skip button for the cutscenes, at least.

The problem with starting with a guest account is that you miss out on all the pre-registration rewards from the get-go. You win some, you lose some, as they say. Of course, once you're happy with your pulls, you can simply bind your account and keep it.

Global version/ non-Garena version:

It's also important to mention that there are two versions of the Monster Hunter Outlanders client . If you happen to have the global version (the non-Garena one), then rerolling will need a separate email account each time. Deleting an account takes 30 days.

That's it for our MHO reroll guide! Before heading back out there, you might want to know if you can play with a controller too!